No injuries reported following Crystal Heights garage fire
Grande Prairie fire truck, Erica Fisher
No injuries are being reported after crews from Grande Prairie Fire Department to a garage fire in the Crystal Heights on Wednesday morning.
Officials say they arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. and spotted smoke coming from the attached garage of a house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.