24 new and 10 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. According to the latest data from the province, the municipality now has 167 active cases of the virus as of February 9th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one new and one recovered case of the virus were reported as of the end of day Tuesday. The region now has 36 active cases of COVID-19.

Province-wide 339 new cases were confirmed on Monday from 10,837 tests. Across Alberta, 421 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 77 requiring the ICU.