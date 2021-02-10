Officials with the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools board will be holding a food and necessities drive, with a twist.

To help stay in line with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the food drive will be done in reverse, as volunteers will collect the items directly from the vehicle, without any close contact.

Board Chair Michael Ouelette says the idea came through the GrACE (Grateful Advocates for Catholic Education) committee, and it’s something that everyone was happy to be a part of.

“There are so many people doing so many great things, this is just another way to help out the less fortunate,” he says.

Ouellette says the key to the drive may be the necessities portion of the collection. He says they will be accepting everything from non-perishable items, to gift cards for gas stations, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

“We can go to the food bank and drop off food, but [this way], we can also go to other agencies, they can tell us what they need, and we can have that for them,” he adds.

“Usually, 99 per cent of the time it’s a food drive, but it’s the gloves, the personal hygiene products, and the stuff like that,”

The drive will take place on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Josephs Catholic High School. A second, regional drive will take place at GPCSD schools in Sexsmith, Beaverlodge, and Spirit River from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on the same day.