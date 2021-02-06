14 new and six recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows the municipality with 143 active cases of the virus as of February 5th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new and five recovered cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours. The region now has 31 active cases of COVID-19.

Province-wide 348 new cases were confirmed on Thursday from just under 10,033 tests. Across Alberta, 456 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 84 requiring the ICU.