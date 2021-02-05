The unemployment rate in western Alberta ticked up slightly in January. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 9.9 per cent, up from 9.7 in December.

The current day numbers are a far cry however from the situation 12-months ago, as, in January 2020, the region had a 6.5 per cent unemployment rate.

The area continues to have the third-lowest unemployment rate in the province, placing behind the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake region at 9.4 per cent, and Red Deer with 9.1 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta is up to 10.6 per cent in January from 10.2 per cent in December.