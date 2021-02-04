COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 3rd, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

15 new and 15 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The latest provincial data shows 136 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new and three recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. There are now 42 active cases of the virus in the region.

Province-wide, 568 new cases were reported on February 3rd, from just over 11,000 tests. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw notes the number is higher than the previous days, but the reasons stem from a technical issue.

Hinshaw explains about 6,000 lab tests were not included in Tuesday’s update, and, while it didn’t affect positive notifications, it did affect public reporting. She says the missed cases have been added to Wednesday’s numbers.

517 people remain in hospital across Alberta due to COVID-19, with 93 requiring the ICU. Dr. Hinshaw has also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the provincial total to 1,684.