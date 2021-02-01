Snow removal crews set to start clearing streets in the county on Friday. (supplied by County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Crews in the County of Grande Prairie are moving snow removal efforts into residential neighbourhoods. Crews are expected to kick things off on 100 to 107 Avenue in Clairmont on Tuesday.

After finishing in Clairmont officials say the crews will next travel to Wedgewood, before moving into Maple Ridge and Taylor Estates.

No parking signs will be posted at entrances to the area. When “No Parking” signs are visible, parking on roadways and streets is not allowed between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Vehicles left on the street when a parking restriction is in place may be ticketed or towed.

Residents are reminded not to pile or push snow from their driveways or property onto the roads as it slows the snow clearing process and can create a traffic safety hazard.