The Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce is gearing its members up for what they hope will be the last time they start the first phase of business reopenings across the region.

Board Chair Larry Gibson says the organization has been asking for more details about potential reopenings for some time and suggests that regardless of it coming with heavy restrictions, they’re thrilled to see some doors reopening.

“Give us a number, give us some stats to look forward to, and now having that is excellent news,” he says.

“I think it’s some good optimism for them, they have at least that relief that they can get back, even at a restricted level,” he adds.

Gibson says now that the optimism has begun, owners and operators must continue to strictly adhere to any and all COVID-19 related guidelines, especially if they wish to keep up the trajectory going in the right direction.”

“They can get their doors open, get some revenue started and get their people back to work,” he says.

“Hopefully we don’t see any future spikes and have to reverse this course…we want to keep this momentum going and make sure business continues,” he adds.

He says the chamber will continue to do its part as the reopening timeline carries out, adding things like the weekly newsletters and digital workshops remain in the plans for the foreseeable future.

As of February 8th, things like restaurants offering dine-in service, and gyms offering one on one appointments will be permitted as part of the first phase of the provincial reopening process.