Snowfall warning issued for Grande Prairie region
Heavy snow expected to fall in Grande Prairie. (2DayFM Staff)
A snowfall warning has been issued for the region including Grande Prairie, Valleyview, and Beaverlodge.
Environment Canada says they’re expecting a long period of snowfall beginning Monday, with 10 to 20 cenimetres expected to fall by the time the snow starts to taper off by Tuesday night.
Drivers are being warned to keep on alert for quickly changing conditions as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.