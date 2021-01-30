18 new and four recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the municipality with 161 active cases of the virus as of January 28th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases and one recovery was also reported over the last 24 hours. That leaves the region with 40 active cases of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, 383 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Friday from more than 10,000 tests. The testing positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 3.69 per cent. There are 582 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 103 in intensive care. 11 new deaths were also reported on Friday, for a new provincial total of 1,631.