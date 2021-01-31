Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin has a new role in Ottawa. He has been elected Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy, and Ethics.

“It is an honour to be elected as chair of this important committee as we seek to protect the rights of Canadians to access to information, ethics, and personal privacy,” Warkentin says.

The committee has members from four national political parties. It reviews reports from various federal commissioners, including lobbying and conflicts of interest.

This marks the second time Warkentin has been elected chair of a federal government committee, as he also served as Chair of the Standing Committee on Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development. He has also served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Works, the Official Critic for Agriculture and Agri-food, and Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition.