Two more schools in the Peace Wapiti Public School Division have had COVID-19 cases confirmed. The school division says there are single cases at Rycroft School and Whispering Ridge Community School.

The individual in Rycroft last attended the school on Friday, January 22nd. At Whispering Ridge, they were last at the school on January 27th.

It’s reported families and staff were notified on the 28th. Both schools remain open.