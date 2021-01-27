An investigation into four years of sexual assault allegations has led to charges against a Grande Prairie man. The RCMP says it received reports of the offences in December 2020.

It’s alleged the crimes took place between 2016 and 2020 involving female victims who were known to the suspect. Sergeant Shawn Graham tells MyGrandePrairieNow.com police believe there may be more victims.

36-year-old Philip Woodrow of Grande Prairie is facing two charges of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. Sexual interference involves the touching of any part of the body of a young person for a sexual purpose.

Woodrow is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 24th. An investigation continues and the RCMP is asking the public to come forward with any similar type incidents in the Grande Prairie area.