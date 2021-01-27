COVID-19 case confirmed at Isabel Campbell Public School
Isabel Campbell Public School (Isabel Campbell Public School, Facebook)
A case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in an individual at Isabel Campbell Public School in Grande Prairie. School officials notified the families of students of the confirmed case in an email late Tuesday night.
School administration says they have contacted all families whose children have been identified as close contacts. However, the school remains open for in-class learning for all other students who have not been contacted.