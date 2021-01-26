A 19th COVID-19 death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It was one of two deaths reported in the AHS north zone, and one of 14 deaths reported by the province on Monday. The latest death toll in Alberta now sits at 1,587. One previously reported death has been determined post-mortem to not have COVID-19 as a contributing cause and has been removed from the provincial total.

Six schools in Grande Prairie have also been placed under alert status due to reported cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, January 25th, Alberta Health Services is reporting an alert status in effect at Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.

According to the province, schools with two or more confirmed cases identified within the school are reported online. An alert is considered over when 28 days have elapsed without a new confirmed case.

Six new cases and 16 recovered cases of the virus have also been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The municipality has 166 active cases of COVID-19 as of the end of day Monday.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 10 recoveries and no new cases were reported in the same time frame. There are now 44 active cases of the virus in the region.

Province-wide, 366 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Monday from just over 8,312 tests.