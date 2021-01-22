COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of January 21st, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

A fifth person connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Prairie Lake Supportive Living in Grande Prairie has passed away. According to Alberta Health, the deceased was a woman in her 90s, with the case including comorbidities.

Hers is the 15th COVID-19 related death reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It was one of 12 COVID-19 related deaths reported across Alberta on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 1,512.

On January 21st, 23 new and five recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says the municipality now has 195 active cases of the virus, alongside 876 recoveries.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three new cases and two recoveries were reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 643 new cases were reported by AHS on Thursday from just over 13,000 tests. There are 9,987 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.