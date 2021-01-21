Some students of St. Kateri Catholic School are isolating after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed. In a letter sent home to parents Thursday, Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Superintendant Karl Germann says he believes a student unknowingly came into school on January 18th with the virus.

“The student developed symptoms after the date, is isolating, and is doing reasonably well,” Germann added.

Germann maintains that Alberta Health Services, as well as Occupational Health and Safety, remain pleased with the protocols in place in the school. He says the school has and continues to be disinfected with hospital-grade products, and in-school learning remains safe for everyone not identified as close contact to the confirmed case.