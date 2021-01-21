11 new and 18 recovered cases of COVID-19 were in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. Alberta Health Services says there are now 178 active cases of the virus in the municipality, with 871 cases considered recovered.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven new cases and four recoveries were reported over the last 24 hours. The county now has 53 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the province, 676 new cases of COVID were confirmed from just over 14,000 tests on Wednesday. 726 people remain in hospital, with 119 requiring the ICU.