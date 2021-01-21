COVID-19 case confirmed at Charles Spencer High School
Alberta Health Services has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Charles Spencer High School. (Supplied)
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual from Charles Spencer High School.
School administration sent home a letter to guardians on Wednesday confirming the case. Officials say they have contacted all families whose children have been identified as close contacts.
The school remains open to in-person learning for students that have not been identified as close contacts.