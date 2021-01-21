Portion of the trail which will see minor disruptions for the next couple of weeks. (City of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Users of the bike trail near Crystal Lake will see a minor disruption over the next couple of weeks as city crews look to remove an invasive species of plant from the area. The city says the acre and a half of Caragana, which is essentially pea shrubs, need to be cleared to help regenerate and re-establish a healthy, diverse native ecosystem to both support birds and pollinators/.

Officials say the removal is also taking place to help make room for the construction of the new bike park and to preserve the natural ecosystems around Crystal Lake. The entire removal process is expected to take no more than two weeks.