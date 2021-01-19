26 recoveries and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie Monday. There are now 180 active cases of the virus in the municipality, with 839 cases considered recovered.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases and seven recoveries were reported over the last 24 hours. The county now has 46 active cases of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reports 456 new cases of COVID were confirmed across Alberta from 8,200 tests Monday. She also poured a little cold water on a hot button topic during her press conference Tuesday afternoon, lowering expectations as to when more provincial restrictions may be loosened.

“It’s natural to want to get back to all the things we’ve missed over the last six weeks, however, our health system is still under severe strain with 740 people still in the hospital.”

“This continues to impact our ability to deliver care not only for COVID-19, but all other health needs that Albertans have,” she adds.

Dr. Hinshaw says she knows this is challenging but she is urging everyone to continue doing everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our health system a little while longer.

“The more successful we can be at this reduction, the sooner we are in a position where we can consider safely and slowly relaxing other measures in the days and weeks ahead.”

16 more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported Tuesday, including one in the AHS north zone, a woman in her 80s with unknown comorbidities. 1,463 have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.