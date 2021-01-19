A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in two individuals from Crystal Park School. Families were notified of the first one on January 16th, followed by the second on the 17th, noting the two are linked.

“While this is an additional case in our school community, it is connected to a previously identified case in our school,” Deputy Superintendent James Robinson writes.

The school remains open to in-person learning for students that have not been identified as close contacts of the individuals. Officials say they’re working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures continue to be put in place to protect all students and staff.