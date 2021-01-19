Damage caused by the last wind event in Grande Prairie. (Supplied, Chris Moyle)

It could be another potentially wild afternoon of weather as Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of northwestern Alberta, including the Grande Prairie region.

Officials say winds are expected to pick up early Tuesday afternoon, with gusts between 100 and 120 km/h expected before the strongest winds subside overnight.

Environment Canada says high wind speeds can cause damage to buildings as high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.