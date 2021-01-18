Alberta Party members were involved in the erection of the #AlohaAllard sign outside of Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard's constituency office (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The Alberta Party wants Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard to answer questions from the public in a virtual town hall. The former Municipal Affairs Minister was disciplined by Premier Jason Kenney for travelling over the holidays.

Allard has yet to make a public comment since issuing an apology for the decision to travel. Local Alberta Party constituency president Aaron Penson believes it’s one of two choices: either talk with constituents or step down.

“She was elected to represent us. Up until December, it seemed like she had been. She had been doing her best. She was living in Grande Prairie… made a cabinet minister,” says Penson. “By all accounts, she was doing an okay job. However, if she’s going to continue to hide behind her one written media statement in the last month and not do her job, then I’ll be calling for her to resign.”

The Alberta Party has put forward five questions for this potential town hall, including if Allard isolated for 14 days upon return and if Premier Jason Kenney was aware of her travel to Hawaii. Penson says the questions are a good start but suggests Allard is more accountable to the people she represents.

“[Our questions] are great questions, but she’s not just accountable to us; she’s accountable to everyone in Grande Prairie that she represents and they deserve to have their questions answered as well.”

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to MLA Allard for comment.