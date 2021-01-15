10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the County of Grande Prairie.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows 58 active cases of the virus in the region, with 236 recoveries.

The City of Grande Prairie meanwhile saw 12 new cases and 12 recovered cases reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 187 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

In the AHS north zone, there are 1,634 active cases of COVID-19, which is a single active case down from Wednesday.

Across Alberta, 785 new cases of the virus were reported as of the end of day January 14th, from just over 13,000 tests.