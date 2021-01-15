Anyone with a valid membership is now free to borrow Google Chromebooks from the Grande Prairie Public Library.

Officials say the project, sponsored by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Support Fund and the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, will allow for anyone with a valid free membership can use it for things like schoolwork, online training, searching for employment, or leisure.

“We recognize that not everyone has the option of having this technology at home,” says GPPL Head of Adult Services Hailey McCullough.

She says the Chromebooks are an inexpensive alternative to traditional laptops, as they use a suite of available programs online.

“Once the user is connected to the Internet, they can access resources such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides…all of their work can be saved to their Google account,” she adds.

“We commend the Grande Prairie Public Library for their commitment to provide barrier-free access to information and technology,” says Laura LaValley, CEO of the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta.

LaValley says the pandemic has forced many people to use technology differently and rely on it like never before, and they are thrilled to be able to help those in Grande Prairie find easier ways to connect to that technology.

The loan period for Chromebooks is three weeks, with library users also able to loan out access to mobile hotspots.