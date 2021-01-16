Two Grande Prairie business owners are venting their frustration with the government’s COVID-19 relaunch strategy. Fore Seasons Indoor Golf owners Arnold and Kristie Wiebe have sent an open letter to the government of Alberta requesting more communication from the province as well as more in-depth COVID-19 numbers.

The letter is urging the government to give the figures on hospitalizations and patients in intensive care per region instead of by zone and to give an updated relaunch strategy based on regional numbers, not province-wide.

“We’re just kind of sitting ducks right now,” Arnold Wiebe says. “It would be really nice if we get to a point where they say, ‘at this number, we can move to this result’ because right now there’s none of that and it’s extremely frustrating.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said that Alberta Health Services shares numbers by zone to protect patient privacy, but, for Wiebe, any more information the government can give for reopening would be a welcome change. With the recently planned reopening of personal and wellness services on Monday, Wiebe wishes that the province would reveal the rationale for the reopening and the data supporting the decision.

“Were they sick of the public backlash or was there some critical data? This should be run off data and not feelings.”

The Fore Season Indoor Golf open letter can be found on their Facebook page.