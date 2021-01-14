The province has announced that some of the COVID-19 health measures in place will be loosening next week. Health Minister Tyler Shandro says starting Monday, January 18th, up to ten people will be allowed to gather outdoors, as long as they continue to adhere to other health protocols.

Those include wearing masks and keeping two metres apart. Regardless of the outdoor restriction loosening, indoor gatherings remain prohibited.

Personal and wellness services will also be allowed to reopen on Monday by appointment only, which includes services like hair salons and barbershops, esthetics services, and piercing and tattoo businesses. Appointments for personal and wellness services must be one-on-one, and all public health guidelines must be followed.

The province also announced Thursday that, as of Monday, funeral services can have up to 20 attendees, an increase from ten. However, receptions are still prohibited.