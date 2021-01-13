Alberta Health Services is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie from Tuesday. There are currently 165 active cases and 771 recoveries attributed to the city. (Supplied, AHS)

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries were confirmed on January 12th. The County has 48 active cases of the novel coronavirus and has seen 235 recoveries.

Within the AHS North zone, there are now 1,612 active cases of COVID-19, a net decrease of 24 cases. One person in the North Zone has been reported to Alberta Health as having died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the region to 80 people.

Across Alberta, 875 new cases were confirmed from 15,880 tests completed on January 12th. The daily positivity rate sits at roughly 5.3 per cent.

Province-wide, there are currently 820 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, of whom 137 are in the ICU. Another 23 Albertans were recorded on Monday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,368 people.

To date, AHS says 58,114 doses of vaccines have been administered. The health authority does not specify between doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines distributed.