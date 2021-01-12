Alberta Health Services is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie from Monday. There are currently 157 active cases and 759 recoveries attributed to the city. (Supplied, AHS)

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries were confirmed on January 11th. The County has 44 active cases of the novel coronavirus and has seen 233 recoveries.

Within the AHS North zone, there are now 1,636 active cases of COVID-19, a net decrease of 32 cases. Of these, 68 people are currently hospitalized, with eight people requiring intensive care. These are up from 64 hospitalized and seven in the ICU from the previous update. Two more people in the North Zone have been reported to Alberta Health as having died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the region to 77 people.

Across Alberta, 652 new cases were confirmed from 9,336 tests completed on January 11th. The daily positivity rate sits at roughly 6.8 per cent.

Province-wide, there are currently 819 people with COVID-19 in hospital, of whom 132 are in the ICU. Another 38 Albertans were recorded on Monday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,345 people.

Fatalities recorded on Monday totalled the highest single-day death count in Alberta to date. The previous record was 31 deaths recorded in a single day on January 9th.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Healthemts Dr. Deena Hinshaw says EMTs and Paramedics will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, AHS says 52,318 doses of vaccines have been administered. The health authority does not specify between doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines distributed.