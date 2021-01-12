The city of Grande Prairie will soon be looking to find a new name to light up the side of the currently named Revolution Place.

While it’s not the first time the building formerly known as the Canada Games Arena and Crystal Centre will see a new name on the side of the arena, the current COVID-19 climate has made a potential change a little more difficult.

“Their contract actually did expire last year in the middle of covid, it was a very good relationship we had with Revolution Auto Group, the contract just expired and they chose not to renew,” says Marketing Specialist Christina Kurylo.

“Due to COVID-19 we haven’t gone out to the public to look for a new partner yet…we wanted to see what this year was going to bring, but moving forward we are looking to progress with that building,” she adds.

Kurylo adds while they don’t have a specific timeline in mind when it comes to getting a new partnership off the ground, she is hopeful of finding a solution in 2021.

“It will be something we will be moving forward in the short term and we are looking to relaunch the naming partnership with whoever decides to partner with the city.”

Grande Prairie City Councillors recently voted against the idea of borrowing $2.75 million to be used for upgrades to the lobby for Revolution Place prior to finalizing their 2021 budget.

However, council did give the green light to just over $225,000 for work to be completed on a loading dock for the two-decade-old building.