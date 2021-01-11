A power outage has been reported in the north end of Grande Prairie (ATCO Electric)

Close to 1,000 ATCO Electric customers are affected by a power outage in the northern part of Grande Prairie. The utility says the lights went out around 7:12 p.m. Monday, affecting 966 customers.

The area in the dark stretches north of 116 Avenue, east of 100 Street, south of Highway 43, and west of 88 Street. The cause is still under investigation with an estimated repair time of 9:30 p.m.