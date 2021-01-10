An 11th death due to COVID-19 is being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health confirms the fatality to be a man in his 60's which is linked to the outbreak at the Grande Prairie Care Centre. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 15 recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie from numbers collected Saturday. There are now 152 active and 746 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw three new cases and no recoveries confirmed on January 9th. A total of 44 cases are considered active in the municipality, as well as 225 cases recovered.

Within the AHS North zone, there are now 1,652 active cases of COVID-19, a net increase of 109. Of these, 63 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people within the zone require intensive care and two in the region were recorded on Saturday to have died of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, 811 new cases were confirmed from 12,302 tests completed on January 9th. Province-wide, there are currently 794 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, of whom 128 are in the ICU. Another 312 Albertans were recorded on Thursday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,284 people.

AHS has not updated the vaccine doses administered within the province from Friday. As of the end of the day January 7th, a total of 37,686 doses have been administered in Alberta. AHS is not specifying how many vaccines were from Pfizer or Moderna.