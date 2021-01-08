Alberta Health Services says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan. In a tweet, the health authority confirmed an individual associated with the facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

AHS says contact tracing for anyone who was potentially exposed to the individual is ongoing. AHS adds the hospital is still safe for staff and patients, arguing there is no increased risk to people coming into the building.

“Patients within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment, care and support they need. To keep everyone safe, only designated family/support persons will be allowed to visit in end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.”

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to AHS for more information.