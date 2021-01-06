Alberta Health Services is confirming 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as five recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is confirming 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as five recoveries. As of Wednesday’s update, there are 130 active, and 714 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one new active case of the novel coronavirus alongside four recoveries. There are now 33 active and 220 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

There are currently 1,317 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the AHS North Zone, of whom 63 people are hospitalized, with seven people in the ICU. One person in the region was recorded on Tuesday to have died due to COVID-19.

Across Alberta, a total of 1,123 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 16,127 completed tests. The daily positivity rate sits at roughly 6.96 per cent. Province-wide 911 people are currently in hospitals, with 141 of whom requiring intensive care. AHS on Tuesday also confirmed 25 more people to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,193.