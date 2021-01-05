A Fairview man was among three suspects arrested after a pursuit from St. Albert RCMP and Edmonton Police Air Services.

On December 21st at approximately 12:30 a.m, St. Albert RCMP spotted a vehicle travelling north on Highway 2, just south of the Highway 37 exit ramp, which police say was attempted to be pulled over. The officer who attempted to pull the vehicle over did not pursue the vehicle, as they reportedly felt it to be too dangerous to the public.

Edmonton Police Air Services was reported to have continued to track the vehicle as it travelled north on Highway 2. Police say the vehicle continued to disobey traffic controls and began to drive west on numerous range roads. It was eventually joined by an unknown truck. Both vehicles stopped on a range road northwest of St. Albert to transfer items into the truck. Police say the driver & passenger of the vehicle got into the truck and abandoned the initial vehicle.

Morinville RCMP helped St. Albert RCMP to deflate the truck’s tires before police continued to follow it until it stopped in the driveway of a rural property. The three occupants are reported to have exited the truck and walked behind a house on the property. RCMP say each suspect was located and arrested without further incident.

The truck in question was confirmed to have been stolen and items located inside included a loaded handgun with ammunition, numerous; including stolen licence plates, personal identification not belonging to the suspects, over $10,000 in Canadian cash, illegal drugs believed to be Meth, drug paraphernalia, and cell phones.

37-year-old Mitchell Elmore of Fairview and both other suspects are facing charges including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, flight from police, dangerous driving, failure to comply with release conditions, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance.

Elmore has held for a Judicial Hearing and was remanded into police custody. He is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on January 25th.