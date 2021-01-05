Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen has spoken out in support of the stepping down of several Alberta MLAs on Monday, including Grande Prairie MLA and former Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard.

Loewen, who posted his thoughts on Facebook, says as members of government, they make decisions that affect Albertans in very personal and profound ways. He adds that the trust placed in them by their constituents demands better.

“It is inappropriate that anyone should be making rules that restrict the liberties of others while not personally sacrificing,” he says.

“It was right and proper for these officials to step down from their high-ranking positions of public trust.”

Allard stepped down Monday, a little under 72 hours after it was discovered she, along with five other MLAs and Premier Jason Kenney’s Chief of Staff travelled internationally over the holidays, despite federal and provincial public health guidance against it.

MLA Jeremy Nixon also resigned as Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Society, with MLA Jason Stephan doing the same from the Treasury Board.

MLAs Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn, and Tany Yao have also been stripped of their Legislature committee responsibilities, and Kenney asked his Chief of Staff Jamie Huckabay to step down.