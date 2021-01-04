Three people suspected of robbing a liquor store in the Spirit River area have been arrested by RCMP in Dawson Creek. Police in that city say they pulled over a vehicle Sunday night they believe was involved in the armed robbery.

It’s reported three suspects were arrested and are in custody. At the time of the arrest, the suspects allegedly had a large amount of Canadian cash and a gun believed to have been used in the robbery on them.

Energeticcity.ca reports the robbery happened on New Year’s Eve in Rycroft and the suspects are two adults and a youth who are slated to appear in court this week.