Alberta Health Services is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie recorded between December 30th and January 3rd, as well as 62 recoveries. There are currently 117 active and 697 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 recoveries were recorded over the same time period. The County reportedly now contains 28 active cases of the novel coronavirus and has seen 215 recoveries.

There are now 1,284 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone as of the latest update. A total of 62 people remain in hospital in the region, four of whom are in intensive care. Three people were recorded to have passed away since December 30th in the zone, bringing the northern Alberta death toll to 69 people.

Across Alberta, there are currently 13,839 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 5,107 new cases were recorded from 66,008 completed tests between December 30th and January 3rd.

Province-wide, 905 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 136 requiring intensive care. Over the same time period, 96 more people were confirmed to have passed away in Alberta from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,142 people.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro says he was deeply saddened to hear of a health-care worker in Alberta passing away due to the virus.

“The tragedy of this loss will be felt across the system, and by those who were cared for by this individual and their co-workers. Their service will not be forgotten.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article included incorrect new and recovered cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie. e