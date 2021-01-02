An example of a Robinson R44 helicopter. One crashed in the Birch Hills County area on January 1, 2021, killing all four occupants (D. Miller, Flickr Creative Commons)

UPDATE: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it will also be investigating the fatal crash, noting it took place near Eaglesham. A team of investigators will gather information and assess what happened.

An investigation is underway following the crash of a helicopter in the Birch Hills County area that killed all four people on board. The RCMP says officers from the Spirit River detachment were called to an Emergency Location Transmitter signal sent out by a Robertson R44 helicopter on January 1st.

It’s reported the chopper had crashed in a farmer’s field in an unspecified area. The four occupants were declared dead at the scene.

Police say they have secured the scene and are waiting for NAV CANADA and Occupational Health and Safety investigators to arrive. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.