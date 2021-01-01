A search has been launched for two girls reported missing from Grande Prairie. The RCMP says 13-year-old Aprillia Jones and 11-year-old Murphy Jones were last seen in the downtown area early Saturday morning but have been considered missing since December 30th.

Aprillia is described as 5’4″ and 85 pounds with a thin build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a green Thrasher brand hoodie, grey track pants, checkered Vans brand shoes, and glasses.

Murphy is described as petite with honey brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black Thrasher brand hoodie, grey Champion brand sweatpants, checkered Vans brand shoes, and glasses.

People say there is concern for the girls’ wellbeing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.