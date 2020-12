Grande Prairie RCMP is hoping the public can help it find a missing man. 28-year-old Joshua Chalifoux-Wilson. He was last seen in the city on December 28th and there’s concern for his wellbeing.

Chalifoux-Wilson is described as 6’0″ and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.