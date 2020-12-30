The City of Grande Prairie launched two fireworks displays to celebrate Canada Day. The spectacle was delayed until July 4, due to poor weather conditions. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

As the final minutes tick down in 2020, the City of Grande Prairie is encouraging residents to take part in some activities to do at home and online leading up to the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks on Thursday.

Activities suggested include a family movie night, creating snow sculptures, and decorating gingerbread houses. Residents are also encouraged to show off their celebrations on social media, using the hashtag #GPCountdown.

The City’s annual fireworks display is set to go off at 10 p.m. on December 31st over the Muskoseepi reservoir, as well as the Community Knowledge Campus East Football Field. Viewers are asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the display. Public washrooms will not be available for use.