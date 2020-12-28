Alberta Health Services is reporting 47 new and 42 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie over the last five days. AHS, which hasn’t released updated local data since end of day December 22nd, shows the municipality with 134 active cases to go with 616 recoveries.

Nine new and one recovered cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie in the latest update. A total of 25 active, and 200 recovered cases of the virus are now being reported in the region.

Within the AHS North zone, there are currently 1,049 active cases of COVID-19, 56 of whom are in hospital. Four people in the region currently require intensive care.

Across Alberta, 917 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Sunday from 9,633 completed tests. On the 26th, 459 were reported, on the 25th, 914, on the 24th, 1,191, and 1,007 on the 23rd. A total of 878 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 province-wide, 148 of whom are in the ICU. The provincial death toll as a result of COVID-19 increased by 112 over the past five days and now sits at 1,002.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed Monday that Alberta has reported its first case of a new variant of the COVID-19, first seen in the United Kingdom earlier this month.