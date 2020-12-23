Alberta Health Services is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as six recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 129 active and 574 recovered cases within the city. (Supplied, AHS)

One new case of COVID-19 and one recovery were confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie in the latest update, leaving 24 remaining active cases in the Municipality. A total of 192 cases have so far recovered from COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Big Lakes County saw six new and three recovered cases of COVID-19. A total of 57 active cases remain in Big Lakes County.

Within the AHS North Zone, there are currently 1,092 active cases of COVID-19, 39 of whom are in hospitals. four people in the region currently require intensive care.

Across Alberta, 1,301 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Tuesday from 19,222 completed tests. A total of 821 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 province-wide, 146 of whom are in the ICU. Another 19 Albertans were recorded on Tuesday to have passed away from COVID-19. The provincial death toll is now 890 people.