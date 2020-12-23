Alberta Health Services is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as six recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 129 active and 574 recovered cases within the city.

One new case of COVID-19 and one recovery were confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie in the latest update, leaving 24 remaining active cases in the Municipality. A total of 192 cases have so far recovered from COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Big Lakes County saw six new and three recovered cases of COVID-19. A total of 57 active cases remain in Big Lakes County.

Within the AHS North Zone, there are currently 1,092 active cases of COVID-19, 39 of whom are in hospitals. four people in the region currently require intensive care.

Across Alberta, 1,301 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Tuesday from 19,222 completed tests. A total of 821 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 province-wide, 146 of whom are in the ICU. Another 19 Albertans were recorded on Tuesday to have passed away from COVID-19. The provincial death toll is now 890 people.