A 30-year-old man from High Prairie has passed away as a result of a crash on Highway 49. Fire, EMS and McLennan RCMP were dispatched to the crash site between Township Road 770 and 772 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

A portion of the highway was closed and oncoming traffic was diverted until roughly 8:30 Tuesday morning while an RCMP collision analyst investigated the crash site.

RCMP say a pick-up truck was heading southbound and entered the lane of oncoming traffic, colliding with a portion of another pick-up truck with a flat deck that was heading northbound on Highway 49. The driver of the southbound truck was severely injured in the collision and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the northbound truck was assessed by EMS. His condition has not been released, though RCMP have not indicated the driver to have died as a result of the crash.

The fatality remains under investigation by the RCMP and no further updates are anticipated.