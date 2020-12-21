Grande Prairie MLA and Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard says she is grateful for the service of outgoing Mayor Bill Given.

Allard, who was elected as MLA in 2019, says the job Given has done in the last decade in the Mayor’s chair should be recognized, adding that his parting gift to fellow councilors and the community may the most important one.

“I think it’s important to create value in all things, and I do believe as the leader in many organizations in my lifetime, I think a healthy part of leadership is allowing new leaders to come behind you.”

“I think true leaders rise up other leaders, and I certainly believe Mayor Given was intentional in doing that with his council, and with the community.”

Allard adds she even sought advice from Mayor Given prior to her 2019 United Conservative Party nomination for the Grande Prairie riding.

“Before I even went public with my intent to seek the nominations, he was kind, he offered to have me into his office to have a conversation about politics, about what it would be like, and what some of the sacrifices that would go with that.”

“He’s been a person who has been very invested in the political arena and not necessarily with the credit of doing so. I sincerely appreciated the opportunity to sort of learning from his years of experience.”

Mayor Given announced he was stepping down from the position, after accepting the role of CAO for the Town of Jasper. Given’s last day in office will be December 31st, 2020.