Alberta Health Services is reporting 18 recoveries and 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie as of the end of day, Friday. There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as 540 recorded recoveries.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday, alongside one recovery. There are now 21 active cases attributed to the County and 186 recoveries. The MD of Peace saw seven recoveries on Friday, bringing the active case count in the region to 15.

There are currently 1,122 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone as of numbers recorded on Friday. Of those, there are 31 people in hospitals, eight of whom are in intensive care.

In Alberta, 1,352 new cases were confirmed from 18,502 completed tests on Friday. There are now 19,260 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A total of 777 people province-wide are in hospitals, with 151 requiring intensive care. Another 26 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded on Friday, bringing the provincial death toll to 841 people.