Two people are in hospital after a shooting in Grande Prairie. RCMP says they were taken from a home in the Pinnacle area with what are believed to be gunshot wounds.

Reports first came in around 11 a.m. and officers remain on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. At this point, the RCMP does not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.