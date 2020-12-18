Alberta Health Services is reporting eight recoveries and seven new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. As of the end of the day Thursday, there are 125 active cases and 522 recoveries attributed to the city. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting eight recoveries and seven new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. As of the end of the day Thursday, there are 125 active cases and 522 recoveries attributed to the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two recoveries were recorded on December 17th, bringing the active COVID-19 case count in the municipality to 20. There are now 185 recoveries reported in the County.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, five new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery were recorded in Big Lakes County on Thursday. There are currently 35 active cases in the region.

Across the AHS North zone, there are currently 1,201 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 33 people are in hospital, seven of whom require intensive care. Two fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the region on Thursday.

A total of 1,413 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on Thursday from 19,538 completed tests. The provincial positivity rate is approximately 7.4 per cent.

AHS is reporting 759 people are currently in hospital across the province, 141 of whom are in the ICU. Another 25 Albertans were reported on December 17th to have passed away from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 815 people.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are currently 1,971 cases of COVID-19 that have been linked to, and across 19 per cent of schools in the province.

There are now 19,607 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, which Hinshaw adds is the lowest tally since December 5th.